Schneider Electric Joins Infrastructure Masons Partner Program

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Schneider Electric announced it has become a Partner of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association for the digital infrastructure industry. As a Partner Member, Schneider Electric will provide iMasons with access to resources in support of iMasons’ educational, networking and industry-supporting donation programs.

iMasons, a group comprised of leading infrastructure executives and technical professionals and influencers, is dedicated to building and operating the foundation of the digital age. The organization focuses on promoting the image of the data center and the development of its professionals through its membership, events and industry participation. Since its launch in 2016, iMasons has been committed to the advancement of the industry, as well as empowering the use of infrastructure to better the economy, the environment and society. To-date, its members represent over $150B in infrastructure projects in more than 130 countries.

A shared focus on diversity, inclusion and development

Schneider Electric will build on the participation of several individual leaders currently involved in the iMasons organization and engage in many of the iMasons programs that strongly align with the company’s own principles, including its diversity and inclusion initiatives and education and mentorship programs. Together, they will also support the next generation of professionals through career workshops, internships and scholarships.

Ivonne Valdes, Vice President of Global Sales for the Cloud and Service Provider Segment at Schneider Electric, currently serves as chair of the LatinX members group for iMasons. Claudia Massey, Global Vice President of Business Operations for the Cloud & Service Provider Segment for Schneider Electric, holds the position of group co-chair.

To attract a wider group of individuals to the industry and encourage underrepresented groups to consider a career in Digital Infrastructure, iMasons launched The Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award. In 2019, Valdes was selected as the award winner, recognizing her leadership and achievements that celebrate and foster greater diversity in the industry.