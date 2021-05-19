Scammers targeting British holidaymakers in fake email phishing campaigns

May 2021 by Vade Secure

Researchers at the global cybersecurity firm Vade have observed an increase in the number of phishing emails designed to trick victims into downloading malicious files or visiting a dangerous website.

There was a boost in phishing activity at the end of March and beginning of April, with scammers using false emails about holidays and various music, food and wildlife festivals, Vade has discovered.

Some of the scam emails related to the “traffic light” system which reflects which countries British tourists are allowed to visit. Other used false promises of Covid tests or fake warnings about travel insurance policies expiring.

Adrien Gendre, chief product officer and co-founder of Vade, said: “Phishers often prey on victim’s concerns or preoccupations. For instance, we’ve seen scammers use fake Covid ‘cures’ or false vaccines offers to mislead people into clicking on dangerous sites or downloading files.

“Tourists and holidaymakers may be worried about coronavirus tests or nervous that their trips will be cancelled. Cyber-criminals know this and are looking to target people using phishing emails. “When you receive an email, make sure you know who the sender is because one careless click is all it takes to fall victim to a phishing scam.”