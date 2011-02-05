Scality Again Named a Leader in New IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage 2019 Vendor Assessment

Search
January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced that the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage 2019 Vendor Assessment named Scality a Leader in object storage.

According to the report’s author, Amita Potnis, "Scality’s RING has been one of the recognised brand names in the object storage space. Scality’s RING combines an object store, scale-out file system, and data management software. This combination offers Scality’s customers the ability to take advantage of hybrid and multicloud deployments while keeping (and growing) the company’s on-premises footprint."

Visit Scality.com to view the IDC MarketScape figure and read the excerpt from the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage 2019 Vendor Assessment, by Amita Potnis, December 2019, IDC #US45354219, which includes a Scality profile and overall inclusion criteria.




