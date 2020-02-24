Scaleway takes Dedibox, its BtoB dedicated server range, to new heights

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway announced an evolution of its historical activity: its Dedibox range of dedicated servers (previously Online) is from now on available under the new brand Scaleway Dedibox. The European IaaS/PaaS cloud provider has anticipated the server market’s trend towards "hybrid" infrastructure including the cloud. Scaleway has now finalized the transformation of its historical offers under the single Scaleway brand.

Dedibox, the global standard for dedicated servers (over 100,000 machines, offered in more than 150 countries), initially carried by the Online.net brand, then by Online by Scaleway, will now be offered under the Scaleway Dedibox banner.

Scaleway Dedibox, always the best branded dedicated servers for professionals

Scaleway Dedibox servers continue to offer the quality and reliability that have won over thousands of users worldwide: robust and high-performing machines, 100% dedicated, delivered in a few minutes. Historic users will continue to have access to the usual four ranges of dedicated servers (Start, Pro, Core and Store), the choice of more than 100 types of machines, and all their favorite options: an included 100 GB backup by default (Dedibackup), DDoS protection, premium quality network and datacenters, and professional support with dedicated experts. Users will continue to be offered server opportunities at attractive prices.

A top-of-the-range stronghold with bridges to the Bare Metal Cloud Scaleway Dedibox, unlike other global players, has chosen to strengthen its top-of-the-range machines. New machines will soon be added to the currently available offers. Technological innovations and service upgrades will also be regularly integrated into existing offers, especially in order to combine the advantages of dedicated servers with the Bare Metal Cloud. Since 2015 Scaleway has been the world pioneer of bare metal*, which is shaping up to be the market successor to dedicated servers. Scaleway is taking special care to quickly bridge the price and feature gaps (integration of historical server functionalities into Bare Metal Cloud offers) on both sides, so that the transition to the cloud is a transparent and positive experience for all customers.

Gateways to the cloud for increased agility

Scaleway Dedibox aims to enable as of now the deployment of hybrid architectures combining servers and public cloud proposed by Scaleway Elements (for example, via the load balancer or object storage). Soon a next-generation private network (currently being finalized on the cloud side) will also be extended to interconnect Dedibox servers to cloud instances in complete security.