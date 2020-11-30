Scaleway’s public cloud technical assistance service levels evolve, to better meet the needs of enterprise customers

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway rolled out new support plans on December 1, 2020, to equip its cloud customers with guaranteed reliability and an optimal user experience. Scaleway has reorganized its Customer Excellence team and created new tools centered around customers, to better help them develop their projects and achieve their cloud goals.

Businesses are increasingly pursuing digital transformation, and according to Forrester Research*, the global public cloud infrastructure market will grow 35% to $120 billion in 2021. Scaleway, with over 300,000 clients across 160 countries, aims to offer more flexibility and streamline processes, in order to offer all types of customers the best support and guidance possible.

Four new support levels according to business needs

The new support levels Basic, Bronze, Silver and Gold have been designed to better fit the different needs of cloud customers and users. Those who are looking for a basic or reduced service, recommended for testing, can opt for the Basic (included with products) or the Bronze (from €9.99 with a guaranteed response time of under 12 hours) plans. Companies with high availability infrastructures requiring swifter response times can choose the Silver and Gold options. These two plan types include 24/7 assistance and a dedicated Technical Account Manager (TAM) to meet agility and support needs.

Compared to the previous support plans, the new levels are characterized by:

• the implementation of a hotline for the Bronze plan.

• improved guaranteed response times, now under 20 minutes, for the Silver and Gold plans.

• the option to tailor the guaranteed response times for the Gold plan.

A well-structured team of experts

The evolution of Scaleway’s support levels is accompanied by a reorganization of the support team. A team of bilingual French/English specialists in Scaleway’s Paris office help clients and answer their questions. The Customer Excellence team now includes support by level (1 and 2), the “Trust and Safety” team, and the TAMs (Technical Account Managers). In addition, the new Experience team also recently joined the support department in order to bring their product, hiring, training and internal project management expertise to the team. The Customer Excellence team continues to grow, and Scaleway is currently hiring specialists and TAMs.