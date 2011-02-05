Scaleway introduces Apple silicon M1 as-a-Service

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway goes back to its roots by introducing Apple silicon M1 as-a-Service. This new launch provides customers with the latest fully native Apple experience based on macOS Big Sur running on the lightning fast Mac mini M1 at €0.10 per hour. All systems come pre-installed with the latest version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 and Xcode 12.4.

Scaleway continues building on its strategy to provide customers with high-end cloud computing services by adding to its wide range of dedicated servers and true alternative public cloud offering. Scaleway is the only triple play cloud provider to offer premium datacenter colocation, a public cloud and a range of bare metal products, as well as high-end dedicated servers, all with an innovative and holistic approach toward sustainable energy consumption.

With the introduction of its Mac mini running on Apple silicon M1 on November 10, 2020, Apple stunned the world by delivering massive computing power while consuming 55% less energy than previous generations, and claimed the title of the “world’s best CPU performance per watt”.

Scaleway is deploying its Mac mini M1 farm in its state-of-the-art DC4 data center located in a former nuclear fallout shelter 25 meters underground in Paris, France. As of today, Scaleway’s customers can benefit from the Mac mini M1 from anywhere in the world, and compute more while burning less.