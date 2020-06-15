Scaleway accelerates its startup program

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway is strengthening its innovation support program enabling startups to grow through expert support, without worrying about their cloud infrastructure bills.

On top of providing best in class cloud infrastructure resources, Scaleway also offers startups a complete toolbox supported by its experts and architects, as well as advanced communication opportunities to help them grow in visibility and notoriety by leveraging Scaleway’s massive community. Of course, Scaleway will also help financially with €36,000 in vouchers to be spent over the first 12 months of being selected. Beyond digital, Scaleway aims at providing startups with access to all its expertise and ecosystem, empowering projects to succeed and prosper quickly.

Scaleway plans to welcome around fifty startups from all industry sectors per year. To be eligible for the program, simply apply online. A committee will meet monthly to evaluate and select candidates who are aligned with the company’s priorities.

Apply online: scaleway [dot] typeform [dot] com / to / m7E6Qm (Remove spaces) Discover the Scaleway Startup Program: www [dot] scaleway [dot] com / en / startup - program (Remove spaces)