SatoshiLabs announce new CTO for Trezor, the hardware wallet company

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

SatoshiLabs Group, has appointed Tomáš Sušánka, formerly Head of Engineering, as Trezor’s new CTO.

Tomáš Sušánka is an experienced cryptographic engineer who joined the company in 2017, coming from previous experience at Cloudflare. Open-source security solutions such as Trezor as well as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are both his passion and hobby.

The CTO position is being passed to Tomaš from Pavol Rusnák (best known as Stick), who is a co-founder and co-owner of the holding company. Stick will continue to support Trezor’s mission from his position in upper management of the SatoshiLabs Group.

SatoshiLabs group has grown significantly, almost doubling its headcount over the last year. The company continues to search for highly motivated talent across a range of positions.




