Sandz Mitigates Ransomware Risk with OpEx

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Asigra Inc. and Zadara announced deployment of the OpEx Backup Appliance by Sandz Solutions Philippines Inc. to ensure the defense of recovery data against ransomware and other aggressive malware variants.

Sandz Solutions Philippines Inc. was founded in 2000. The company is a managed services provider specializing in IT infrastructure optimization and data protection. Sandz provides customized solutions that address demanding SLAs, risk mitigation, cost reduction and regulatory compliance for various industries. Sandz delivers technology solutions through a network of channel partners, who now have access to the cost-efficient and powerful, OpEx Backup Appliance, optimized to counter ransomware attacks on backup data.

The Asigra Cloud OpEx Backup Appliance integrates Asigra Cloud Backup Software with the Zadara cloud storage platform available exclusively as a consumption-based service. The solution can be deployed on premises, at a colocation facility or in the public cloud and converges data protection and cyber-security to counter malware attacks on backup data, including ransomware Attack-Loops™ . The appliance allows IT and backup administrators to move from a CapEx to an OpEx model in order to cost-effectively safeguard business data to ensure business continuity.




