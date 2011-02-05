Salt Security Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Salt Security announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing the MuleSoft Certified Connector for Salt. The Salt connector enables organizations to quickly and easily integrate the Salt Security API Protection Platform with data from any system – no matter where it resides – and will be available in Anypoint Exchange for all of MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ users to access.

The Salt platform complements MuleSoft’s technology and security capabilities to provide joint customers with comprehensive API visibility across the entire application landscape, granular context about APIs and their unique business logic, continuous discovery of APIs and the sensitive data they expose, and runtime detection and blocking of API attacks early, while attackers are still in their reconnaissance phase. MuleSoft’s security capabilities include built-in identity management and encryption modules to ensure automated security and thread protection at every layer. The Salt platform deploys in customer environments easily, via a MuleSoft policy, tap port into a network device, or sidecar in a Kubernetes environment to get a mirrored copy of all API traffic. The Salt solution requires no agents, code changes, configuration, or tuning. With Mulesoft’s Anypoint Platform, the Salt Security API Protection Platform provides best-in-class capabilities to enable strong API security.

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading software organizations across both functional applications, such as CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financial systems, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and government. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to help organizations unlock the power of API-led connectivity to realize speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and deliver innovation at scale.