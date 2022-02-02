Salt Security Formalizes Global Channel Partner Program to Meet Worldwide Demand for API Security

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Salt Security announced the global expansion of its Salt Security Essential Partner Program. As the API security leader, Salt Security and its global partner program will be instrumental in enhancing access to the best-in-class Salt Security API Protection Platform, ensuring customers around the world can protect the APIs fueling their digital transformation, application modernization, cloud migration, and other digital initiatives. Salt Security has always been 100% channel-focused – making this program more broadly available will expand the network of distributors, channel partners, consultancies, and integrators already driving adoption of the industry’s most mature and proven API security platform.

The timing is ideal to amplify the Salt Security Essential Partner Program given the company recently appointed veteran channel leader, Jon Peppler, as Vice President of Worldwide Channels. Peppler joins Salt Security from Bitglass (now Forcepoint), bringing decades of experience running worldwide channel programs for software startups with him. His record of success recently earned him recognition as a 2021 Channel Chief by CRN, only the most recent of several years earning that accolade. Peppler will be responsible for driving the company’s global channel partner strategy and empowering organizations to innovate by securing the APIs at the heart of modern applications. He joins the Salt Security team of international sales leaders, including Anton Granic, VP of Worldwide Sales, and Sunil Dutt, Director of Channel Sales, EMEA and APAC.

The Salt Security partner strategy focuses on activity alignment and channel partner growth by enabling customers to work with their trusted partners directly to achieve the best support, pricing, and value from the industry’s leading API security platform. The Essential Partner Program supports both Associate and Professional tiers, based on the number of sales and solution architect certifications, pipeline value identified, and joint customer wins. It also includes best practice guidance for partners around rules of engagement, deal registration, technical enablement, and growth accelerators through incentives and marketing investments. Salt will augment the program with additional tiers as it grows. The company also provides specialized support to help partners grow their API security business with healthy margins through the benefit of the company’s market leadership.

The proliferation of APIs to enable digital transformation and IT modernization has made them a prime attack vector and focus for malicious actors. Given these threats, Salt Security customers rely on resellers to provide them with trusted API security solutions. Salt takes a unique approach in the industry, with its API Context Engine (ACE) Architecture combining cloud-scale big data with the industry’s only patented machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to secure APIs automatically and continuously. Salt partners can readily show their customers how Salt provides the critical and immediate value of the industry’s leading runtime protection as well as the longer-term value of “shift left” capabilities that identify API vulnerabilities during API development.

Market disruptors and leading enterprises across FinServ, FinTech, Retail, and SaaS industries – including Equinix, Finastra, TripActions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Amway, Armis, and DeinDeal – trust Salt Security to deliver the simplest, most comprehensive, and most effective API security on the market today.