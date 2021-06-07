Sales of Data Center Switches Surged in the First Quarter of 2021, According to Dell’Oro Group

June 2021 by Dell’Oro Group

According to a recent report by Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global Data Center Switch market revenue were up 14 percent year-over-year in 1Q21, the strongest growth rate recorded since 1Q18. Growth was healthy across all major customer segments (Cloud Service Providers, Telco Service Providers, and Large Enterprises) and all regions, except Latin America.

“In line with our predictions, the recovery in the data center switch market, which started in the second half of last year, continued to accelerate in 1Q21,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Although this strong performance was in part due to an easy year-over-year comparison, it was more reflective of an improvement in the demand environment. Additionally, impact from supply chain challenges on revenue and pricing environment during the quarter was minimal but may become more pronounced in the remainder of the year,” added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 1Q21 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

• Major vendors with revenue share gain in the first quarter period are Arista, H3C, and Huawei.

• 25 Gbps, 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps comprised more than 60 percent of the data center switch port shipments in 1Q21 as the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new generation speeds and the decline of legacy speeds.

About the Report

The Dell’Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of the market, including Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation, and data center core. (Software is addressed separately.) The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers’ revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1000 Mbps,10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps); revenue split by market segments as well as regional breakouts.