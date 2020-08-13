SailGP partners with Acronis® to enhance fan and broadcast insights

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Global sports league SailGP and Acronis® have partnered on an innovative technology solution that will bring fans closer to the high-speed, high-tech action.

Through an innovative voice recognition project, every conversation onboard the national teams’ F50 catamarans will be tracked, transcribed and translated in real-time. This will then be made available to broadcasters and viewers around the globe across a number of mediums and in a variety of languages, including French, Spanish, Japanese and Mandarin.

SailGP is continually looking at ways to improve its award-winning broadcast production and use data to bring fans ever closer to the action, as well as help educate them on the high-speed world of SailGP. Being able to listen in on the key conversations – including tactical calls and race-winning, split-second decisions – will give fans a unique insight into what it takes to race at the highest level on the world stage.

The voice recognition project will also be an important tool in the team data analysts’ armory as they look at ways for the teams to continually improve and gain a competitive edge while racing boats that all feature the same design and technology.

Through the three-year deal, Acronis will become an official Cyber Protection Supplier to the league, as well as Cyber Protection Partner to the France SailGP Team, helmed by multiple world champion Billy Besson, with its branding prominently displayed on the French team’s F50.

Acronis’ cyber protection solutions combine the best of cybersecurity and data protection, delivering on the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection: Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS). One such solution includes Acronis Cyber Protect, which provides fast and reliable backup, AI-powered anti-malware, and comprehensive endpoint management in a single solution.

Acronis is no stranger to working on technological solutions for high-performance sports teams. In recent years, the tech firm has kept data safe and developed innovative solutions for English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Eredivisie, NFL, MLB, Formula One, and Formula E clubs and teams.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said: “Technical innovation plays an integral role in everything we do at SailGP, and we are continually looking at ways to entertain with our unique sports property and excite our fans. Being able to listen to all of the onboard communications in the different team languages will truly bring another dimension to our broadcast offer and we are really excited to work with Acronis to add this to our award-winning broadcast platform when the league restarts in San Francisco in April 2021.”