Safe Security expands into EMEA with new CRO Cherif Sleiman

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Sleiman is a visionary technologist and ‘turnaround specialist’ who will focus on building Safe Security’s regional presence, go-to-market and channel strategy in the region. Over his illustrious career which spans over 26 years, he has held leadership positions at giants of the tech industry including Cisco, Nortel, Brocade and most recently Infoblox. As part of its business expansion strategy, Safe Security will significantly ramp up its investments in Europe, Middle East & Africa – regions that the company believes are key to its growth. It plans to hire more than 100 employees in the next 18 months in the region.