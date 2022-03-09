Safe Security Board welcomes cybersecurity veteran

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Safe Security, a global leader in Cybersecurity and Digital Business Risk Quantification, announced the appointment of Michael Johnson, a veteran US government and commercial industry Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson has been advising Safe Security since December 2020. Michael joined the Board of Directors of the company on November 10, 2021.

Mr. Johnson currently serves as CISO, Novi (Meta’s FinTech unit) Meta Platforms, Inc., and previously served in multiple cybersecurity roles leading large, complex, and dynamic information-intensive global enterprises, including as the Senior Vice President and CISO at Capital One, the CIO for the U.S. Department of Energy, and in other key roles in the Executive Office of the President (the White House), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.