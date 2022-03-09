Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Safe Security Board welcomes cybersecurity veteran

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Safe Security, a global leader in Cybersecurity and Digital Business Risk Quantification, announced the appointment of Michael Johnson, a veteran US government and commercial industry Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson has been advising Safe Security since December 2020. Michael joined the Board of Directors of the company on November 10, 2021.

Mr. Johnson currently serves as CISO, Novi (Meta’s FinTech unit) Meta Platforms, Inc., and previously served in multiple cybersecurity roles leading large, complex, and dynamic information-intensive global enterprises, including as the Senior Vice President and CISO at Capital One, the CIO for the U.S. Department of Energy, and in other key roles in the Executive Office of the President (the White House), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 