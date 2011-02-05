STULZ Group completes acquisition of STULZ TI

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

As a wholly owned subsidiary, STULZ TI went through an extensive restructuring programme in order to respond even more efficiently to the needs of the market. This has ensured full integration into the STULZ Group, which provides direct access to a wide range of state-of-the-art cooling products, solutions and resources.

STULZ TI provides data centre related services and technology solutions on a global scale – ranging from small containerised solutions to vast, high power density installations suitable for high performance computing applications. The company has gained an international reputation for its ability to design, build and maintain these facilities, successfully completing installations in more than 20 countries.

STULZ TI’s professional services team comprises highly trained and experienced consultants that advise about all aspects of data centre design, operation and support. Utilising cutting-edge 3D design, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling and computer aided design (CAD), STULZ TI specialises in four key areas – modular data centres, rapid deployment data centres, micro data centres and scalable modular data centres. These are designed and built to specific project requirements, transported and assembled on-site. By working closely with clients at every step of the process, a quality solution is configured that puts sustainability to the fore thanks to the highly efficient energy and cooling technology offered by STULZ Group.

STULZ TI was created in 2016 when STULZ entered into a joint venture and purchased a majority shareholding in Technology Space Integration (TSI). By focusing on the expanding modular data centre sector, the partnership supported the worldwide development of these types of facilities. By acquiring the remain shareholding, STULZ Group will now be able to take STULZ TI to the next stage of its development, with the closer integration of the two organisations. .