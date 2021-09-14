SPHERE Appoints Chris Olsen to Board of Directors

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

SPHERE, a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, announced the addition of global cybersecurity leader Chris Olsen to SPHERE’s Board of Directors. As a board member, Chris will play an integral role in helping to develop the vision for SPHERE’s growth and future success.

Chris brings over 25 years of technical expertise in building innovative and effective security programs, leveraging his extensive experience in security architecture, engineering, and program development to drive business success by bridging security initiatives with company goals.

As ADP’s current VP of Global Cybersecurity Services and CISO, Chris is responsible for the company’s Global Cyber defense and Fraud fusion centers, spearheading the center’s threat-led defense strategy and execution model. Prior to his time at ADP, Chris led product development for STEALTHbits Technologies, defining the company’s strategic roadmap.