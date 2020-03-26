SOAR Platform Provider SIRP launches S3 Scoring Module

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

SIRP’s platform announced the launch of a new security scoring module, providing vital context for security teams to prioritise risks and respond to incidents more effectively.

SIRP Security Score (S3), a major update to its platform, calculates a security score based on a number of internal and external factors such as the criticality of IT systems and threat intelligence on exploits and vulnerabilities. Equipped with this additional context, security teams can make informed decisions faster.

This also avoids time-intensive manual processes which would otherwise be spent on collating information, dramatically reducing response times from hours to few minutes.

The security score provides important information to further help CISO’s with strategic security planning, with evidence of risk to justify budgets and identifying specific business areas that require particular focus. For SOC analysts inundated with alerts, the platform helps significantly improve efficiencies and prioritise where incident responders should focus their activity.

SIRP fuses essential cybersecurity information to enable a unified response. Through a single, integrated platform, it provides improved security visibility and insights into the overall security posture of the organisation, With SIRP, the entire cybersecurity function works as a single, cohesive unit, providing a more dynamic, complete view of incidents, threat intelligence, vulnerabilities, and risks in one place.

SIRP combines security processes orchestration, playbook automation and case management capabilities to integrate teams, processes, and tools together. It makes security data instantly actionable, provides valuable intelligence and context, and enables adaptive response to complex cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

SOAR platforms aim to solve the problems faced by modern security teams. While integration, process design, and automation are powerful tools for security teams, SIRP addresses a further crucial element: risk. All security functions should be informed by real-world cyber risk. When a risk-based approach is at the core of the security function, it evolves into something truly useful.

According to Gartner 1, “Security operations is now required to collect, manage and analyze security and other relevant data from a variety of sources located in multiple environments. The data encompasses the state of IT assets and their relevance to the business, the activities and behaviours of users and assets, and the external situational context derived from threat intelligence. The security organisation must assess this data in near real time, as well as over longer periods, to see trends, identify and prioritise risks, develop responses, and optimise processes.”

SIRP provides security teams with instant access to four powerful modules, incident management, threat intelligence, vulnerability management and risk management. SIRP Security Score (S3) module makes security data instantly actionable by fusing information from these modules and assessing the risk to the organisation. S3 uses machine learning algorithms to assess security data relevancy and calculate the security score.