SKY ECC platform remains secure and no authorized Sky ECC device has been hacked

March 2021 by SKY ECC

Sky ECC received notification of several articles published in Belgium and the Netherlands alleging that Belgian and/or Dutch authorities have cracked or hacked SKY ECC encrypted communication software. SKY ECC maintains, after thorough investigation, that all such allegations are false.

SKY ECC authorized distributors in Belgium and the Netherlands brought to our attention that a fake phishing application falsely branded as SKY ECC was illegally created, modified and side-loaded onto unsecure devices, and security features of authorized SKY ECC phones were eliminated in these bogus devices which were then sold through unauthorized channels.

SKY ECC has not been contacted by any investigative authority. SKY ECC did not authorize or cooperate with the investigative authorities or those involved with the distribution of the fake phishing application. These actions are malicious and SKY ECC is actively investigating and pursuing legal action against the offending individuals for impersonation, false lights, trademark infringement, injurious falsehood, defamation, and fraud.

SKY ECC is built on “zero-trust” security principles which assumes every request as a breach and verifies it by employing layers of security to protect its users’ messages. All SKY ECC communications are encrypted through private tunnels via private distributed networks. All messages are encrypted with today’s highest level of encryption, 521-bit elliptic curve cryptography and end-to-end encryption.

“SKY ECC believes that the individual right to privacy is paramount for anyone acting within the law,” says Jean-François Eap, CEO of SKY ECC. “The platform exists for the prevention of identity theft and hacking, the protection of personal privacy rights, and the secure operation of legitimate personal and business affairs. With the global rise of corporate espionage, cybercrime and malicious data breaches, privacy and protection of information is the foundation of the effective functioning for many industries including legal, public health, vaccine supply chains, manufacturers, celebrities and many more.”

SKY ECC firmly denies any allegation that it is the “platform of choice for criminals”. SKY ECC has a strict zero-tolerance policy that prohibits any criminal activity on its platforms. SKY ECC users and authorized distributors are expressly prohibited under the Terms of Service (www.skyecc.com/terms-of-service) from using or distributing a SKY ECC device for any illicit, illegal or criminal use. Any accounts used for criminal activity are immediately deactivated.

SKY ECC service experienced temporary interruptions in connection with its servers on March 8, 2021 from 8 PM PST to 4AM PST. Services are now back to normal and SKY ECC has not been contacted by any investigative authority. SKY ECC servers do not store any user data, messages or backups. SKY ECC remains a global leader in secure messaging technology, and all SKY ECC phones purchased directly from SKY ECC or its authorized distributors remain secure. We continue to stand by our promise of secure devices, secure networks and secure communications.