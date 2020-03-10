SERMA’s security assessment laboratory ranks first in the world for product assessment according to the Common Criteria standard

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

The SERMA evaluation laboratory, recognized for over 20 years in the field of information technology security evaluation, has been recognized according to the Common Criteria statistical report written by jtsec as one of the best laboratories standards for the evaluation Common Criteria of products and solutions.

In 2019, 368 products were certified Common Criteria internationally. France ranks second after the United States with 56 certified products. The SERMA Safety & Security laboratory played a vital role in positioning itself as the first laboratory with 37 products evaluated in 2019.

SERMA Safety & Security is the single point of contact for the security and operational safety of products and IoT, industrial systems and information systems. The company benefits from an expertise developed over 20 years in these trades. The offer of a combination of expertise, evaluation and advice is adapted to the needs of the disigners and users of these different systems.

• ITSEF : Information Technology Security Assessment Center

The ITSEF evaluation laboratory evaluates more than 200 complex security products annually, ranging from the electronic chip to the complete hardware / software system. The laboratory is accredited by many organizations (ANSSI, EMVCo, GlobalPlatform, PCI, FIPS,…) to carry out these evaluations against many international standards, public or private.

• Cybersecurity expertise and consultancy

Consultants specialized in cybersecurity support designers, integrators and systems users in mastering the security of their products, both guarantee their operational function and prevent them from malicious acts. The range of services covers all security needs : Audit, Consulting, Managed Services and SOC, Solution Integration and IoT.

• Expertise and advice in operational safety

The studies carried out by the experts relate to systems or softwares having operational reliability constraints. SERMA Safety & Security offers its expertise to manufacturers, contractors and certification authorities who needs to develop, validate, approve or certify their systems and software. This dependability study process is centered around four main study points : the reliabillity study, the availability study, the maintainability study and the safety study.

In addition to these various activities, the company offers training according to the product and/or system cycle. Covering the awareness, operational use, testing, design, safety and security and design phases.

Geographically present on 5 sites in France, the company has nearly 200 emplyees and generates a gross sales of more than 30 million euros. It is one of the subsidiaries of the SERMA Group.