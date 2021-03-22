SCADAfence Accelerates Market Engagement with $12 Million Round Funding

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

SCADAfence announced that it has secured $12 million in funding aimed at accelerating growth. The round, led by existing investor JVP, also includes strategic investor Rapid7 and the participation of other existing shareholders. The new funding will help SCADAfence further accelerate its expanding global customer base across a diverse set of industries – including manufacturing, water treatment, critical infrastructure, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and building management systems (BMS). Some of the company’s existing customers include Honda, Murata, Vestel, Mitsui Fudosan, Taro Pharmaceuticals, and numerous other Fortune 500 companies in the US.

In addition to facilitating the next stage of SCADAfence’s business growth, the funding will enable the company to continue to build its worldwide operations to meet the cybersecurity needs of manufacturing & critical infrastructure at all levels, no matter the size or complexity of the organization. The round will enable the company to continue innovating by strengthening its full suite of OT & IoT cybersecurity solutions, including the world’s first and only dedicated governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) platform for industrial regulations. The effort to make OT/IoT-specific cybersecurity expertise and technology more accessible is a key element of the company’s overarching mission to keep civilians safe from industrial cyberattacks.

As part of SCADAfence’s rapid growth, the company has recruited several top-tier executives from leading cybersecurity organizations to grow their executive teams in sales engineering and revenue growth. Amongst them is Gordon Boyce, the former CEO of Forescout, who joins the executive team as SCADAfence’s CRO to facilitate the company’s rapid growth. SCADAfence is looking to add at least 20 additional new members to their global team in the near future.