SATATYA PZCR20ML25CWP Matrix PTZ IP Camera - Glitch-free & Robust Camera Designed for Outdoors

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras are designed for all-round surveillance. The Pan, Tilt and Zoom mechanism allows the camera to move in different directions (Pan and Tilt) and zooming in for further details of the scenario. Hence, covering a larger area and providing highly secure premises.

The True WDR algorithm produces evenly balanced images even in varying lighting conditions. The camera can be moved to a particular preset position. Equipped with smart video analytics, the camera is engineered to deliver proactive security and prevent mishaps.

KEY FEATURES:
• 25x Optical Zoom
• Maximum Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps
• H.265/ H.264/ MJPEG encoding
• IR Distance up to 150 meters
• Up to 256GB inbuilt storage
• True WDR (140dB)
• Intelligent Video Analytics
• IP66 and IK10 Compliant




