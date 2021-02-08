SATATYA PZCR20ML25CWP Matrix PTZ IP Camera - Glitch-free & Robust Camera Designed for Outdoors

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras are designed for all-round surveillance. The Pan, Tilt and Zoom mechanism allows the camera to move in different directions (Pan and Tilt) and zooming in for further details of the scenario. Hence, covering a larger area and providing highly secure premises.

The True WDR algorithm produces evenly balanced images even in varying lighting conditions. The camera can be moved to a particular preset position. Equipped with smart video analytics, the camera is engineered to deliver proactive security and prevent mishaps.

KEY FEATURES:

• 25x Optical Zoom

• Maximum Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps

• H.265/ H.264/ MJPEG encoding

• IR Distance up to 150 meters

• Up to 256GB inbuilt storage

• True WDR (140dB)

• Intelligent Video Analytics

• IP66 and IK10 Compliant