SANS launches interactive cybersecurity courses for Saudi Professionals

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute announced its upcoming live online training program ‘SANS Riyadh March 2021’, to be held from the 21st of March to 1st of April. Designed to give professionals flexible access to in-depth and practical courses online, the program offers courses on security essentials, cloud security, incident handling, web applications security, and advanced network forensics CISSP® Certification GISP.

According to IDC’s annual Saudi Arabia CIO Survey 2020, 25% of enterprises in Saudi Arabia plan to deploy on-premises, dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs. However, security concerns form one of the three main obstacles towards cloud adoption. "The Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, has been significantly exposed to geopolitical threat actors. In the current post-pandemic era, with looming lockdowns, closed borders, and remotely dispersed workforces, adopting cloud platforms is the way forward for enterprises. With SANS Riyadh March 2021, we continue to place emphasis on building skills to manage security practices in the cloud, as well as offer web application security," commented Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute.

Challenging market conditions amid the pandemic are forcing Saudi enterprises to reevaluate their cybersecurity practices as they pivot from cloud-last to a cloud-only mindset. Unsecure habits of remote workers are exacerbating data breaches in Saudi Arabia, causing them to become more widespread. According to IDC’s Saudi Arabia CIO Survey, enterprises need to be better equipped in current times in order to respond to cyberattacks, data breaches and privacy violations effectively.

"SANS Riyadh March 2021 provides an immersive training experience for professionals in Saudi Arabia, providing them with industry relevant and innovative content, alongside skills and techniques, equipping them to defend their organizations against security breaches and future attacks amidst the pandemic. Our extensive schedule comprising of two weeks of online training, offers professionals the latest tools and insights into managing threats that can be put into practice from day one," added Baltagi.

By registering for SANS Riyadh March 2021, participants can advance their career and develop skills through world-class live online cyber security trainings delivered by leading security practitioners. SANS Riyadh March 2021 will also allow participants the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded security professionals from the region, facing similar career and organizational challenges.

The online classes will be held from 12 PM to 8 PM, Gulf Standard Time and from 11 AM to 7 PM, Arabian Standard Time. Students registering for the live online event will also have exclusive access to the SANS Core NetWars Tournament, which will be held from April 15-16. SANS Core NetWars Tournament is a cybersecurity range for powering up the skills of participants in a fun, multi-disciplinary, and collaborative environment.

SANS Live Online offers interactive streaming sessions and also features bonus topical presentations, cyber range challenges, networking via chat channels, and live access to top SANS instructors.