SANS is bringing back In-Person training events

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute are pleased to announce that as of this late Summer, and where situations allow it, SANS is bringing back In-Person training events. We’re coming back to the classroom in France from November and December with our world-renowned cybersecurity training, choose from four hands-on courses.

We are expecting high demand so to ensure your seat for our first events back in France is secured, we recommend you register for these events as soon as you can:

SANS Paris November 2020 (2-7 November 2020)

The following courses will be available:

SEC487-Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis

FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis

FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response

FOR610: Reverse-Engineering Malware: Malware Analysis Tools and Techniques

SANS Paris December 2020 (7-12 December2020)

The following courses will be available:

SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics

SEC660: Advanced Penetration Testing, Exploit Writing, and Ethical Hacking

FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics

FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence

To speak to someone about SANS training email Axelle Saim, Director France & Luxembourg, SANS Institute, EMEA : asaim@sans.org

*Important Note These events are currently scheduled to take place in a live classroom-based setting. However, with the ongoing global developments around COVID-19, which SANS is continuously monitoring, there is a possibility that the delivery format of these SANS training events will change.

Depending on local measures, SANS could choose to run the event:

• In-person as originally planned

• In-person for those students able to travel and virtually through our Live Online platform for those who are not able to travel

• Completely virtual using our SANS Live Online platform

In any of these cases, your SANS training is guaranteed. In the event changes occur, we want to assure you that SANS virtual Live Online training is of the same quality and generates the same GIAC certification exam scores as our live training events. SANS has well over 15 years of experience in running online training and our instructors are just as comfortable in teaching in front of the classroom as they are teaching virtually.