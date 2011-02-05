SANS and Anomali webcast On Demand: Get More Out of Cyber Threat Intelligence

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

SANS recently released their annual Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Survey Results Report and shared their findings in a two-part webcast series. The survey builds upon prior years with the goal of providing guidance on how organizations can get the most out of a CTI program.

In part 2 of this webcast, Robert M. Lee, a SANS certified instructor, moderates a panel discussion including Nicholas Hayden, Sr. Director of Threat Intelligence at Anomali. The panelists’ conversation revolves around CTI teams, CTI requirements and automation for CTI.

Watch the on-demand webcast, SANS 2020 Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Survey Part 2 to learn how any organization can get the most out of CTI. Here more on this year’s survey by watching SANS 2020 Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Survey Part 1, where Rober M. Lee, provides an analysis of the survey results and shares best practices used by survey respondents.

