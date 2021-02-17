SANS Institute announces its Live Online Spring Training for the Gulf

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute announced its upcoming live online training program titled the ‘Gulf Region Spring 2021’ to be held from March 13-18th, 2021. The program will include courses on security and incident response and forensics.

The Ponemon Institute and IBM Security survey also found that remote work is negatively impacting the average cost of a data breach and the response time for remediation. Having a remote workforce was found to increase the global average cost of a data breach from $3.86 million by nearly $0.14 million.

"The hybrid mode of remote working is here to stay and looks like we will continue with remote logins and virtual private networks for much of 2021. With the process of securing the organizations networks, endpoints, applications, and data centres in the post pandemic world, the “new normal” looks more challenging than ever before. SANS is committed to increase the level of cyber security skills and the number of skilled and certified professions in the region, through our Live Online courses and training programs in 2021,” Baltagi adds.

The instructors for the courses for the upcoming Gulf Region Spring online event are Keith Palmgren for SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security GISF; Chris Christianson for SEC566: Implementing and Auditing the Critical Security Controls In-Depth GCCC; Francesco Picasso for FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics GCFA; and Kevin Holvoet for FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence GCTI.

By registering for Gulf Region Spring 2021, participants can advance their career, develop skills to protect their organization and can take advantage of live online training with world class cyber security practitioners.

Participation at Gulf Region Spring 2021, will also help them make contact and network with like-minded security professionals from the region, who are facing similar career and organizational challenges. The Live Online classes begin at 12 noon and end at 8PM, Gulf Standard Time.

Most important, registering at Gulf Region Spring 2021 also includes complementary participation in SANS’ renowned NetWars Tournament. NetWars Tournaments allows participants to apply what they have learnt during their SANS classes, while also learning new skills and tricks playing against peers.

With their Gulf Region Spring 2021 registration, participants are eligible to join the SANS DFIR NetWars Tournaments to be held on 25-26 March. DFIR NetWars is an incident simulator packed with forensic, malware analysis, threat hunting, and incident response challenges designed to help give proficiency, without the risks associated when working in real life incidents.

SANS Live Online offers live, interactive streaming sessions direct from instructors. It includes bonus topical presentations, cyber range challenges, networking via chat channels, and live access to SANS instructors.