SANS Institute Introduces Flexi-Pass

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

The SANS Institute has announced that users can avail the advantages of SANS Flexi-Pass until June 30th, 2020 upon purchasing the firm’s illustrious cybersecurity courses.

This includes impressive benefits such as complimentary GIAC Certification Attempt, 6-month NetWars continuous training experience and Electronic courseware. Users also get full access to all of the different training formats SANS has to offer – students can conveniently opt to study at their own pace, interact with world class instructors virtually or even hone their skills with hands-on labs and rich cyber ranges.

As classroom-based trainings are currently on hold until after September 1st, SANS has put together a package to support the growing demand for cybersecurity education and to encourage technology experts on the frontlines at customer organisations to sharpen their skills and keep abreast of the times. This will empower them to secure their firms against the rising number of COVID-19-themed cyber-attacks including phishing, ransomware, loaders, DDoS-attacks and so on.

SANS has recently identified a 30 percent increase in attacker interest in Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) servers during the month of March 2020. This increase coincides with a significant increase in exposed RDP servers, as measured by Shodan, the search engine that allows users to search the internet for connected devices.