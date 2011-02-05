SANS Institute Announces Interactive Training Program in Saudi Arabia

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute has announced the SANS Secure Middle East 2022 training program, to be held in-person at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Centre, from March 19 to March 31, 2022. At SANS Secure Middle East 2022, participants will develop and master essential information security skills and techniques needed to secure critical information and technology assets, whether on-premise or in the cloud.

The GCC region has been a hotspot for cyberattacks since the start of the pandemic, with the Middle East facing an unprecedented wave of cybersecurity threats. In Saudi Arabia, according to a recent VMWare report, a survey of 252 Saudis indicated 84 percent stated cyberattacks had increased due to remote working conditions, reinforcing the need for more accessible security information and upskilling practices.

This interactive event will be delivered by industry-leading professionals and has a mix of in-person training and live online streams for the offered courses. Participants will have a comprehensive experience supported by content that is aligned with GIAC certifications, that will equip them with the knowledge and practical skills that are vital in protecting organisations, detecting anomalies and stopping intrusions ahead of time.

The in-person modules are conducted by renowned cybersecurity experts, namely, Ian Reynolds for SEC401: Security Essentials: Network, Endpoint, and Cloud; Jason Jordaan for FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics; Brian Ventura for MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials For Managers; and Mark Williams for MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership.

For In-Person Live Stream training and Live Online classes, Bryce Galbraith will lead SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling; Jason Jordaan for FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis; Justin Searle for ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials; and David Szili for FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response.

The timings for the courses are between 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM AST, including breaks.

Additionally, those registering for SANS Secure Middle East 2022 are eligible to join an exclusive NetWars Tournament, a suite of hands-on, interactive learning scenarios that give participants the opportunity to practice in-depth cybersecurity techniques, regardless of their skill level, in isolated and monitored environments. With cutting-edge challenges and compelling storylines, NetWars is a bonus step which boosts cybersecurity training, allowing students to leverage their newfound knowledge and gain practical experience without real-world risk. Participants will also have access to the upcoming SANS Summits, where they can elevate their knowledge, skills and industry connections with likeminded professionals.