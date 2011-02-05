SANS Institute Announces Interactive Cyber Security Training to Upskill Security Professionals in Saudi Arabia

August 2021 by SANS INSTITUTE

SANS Institute has announced its upcoming live online training program SANS Kingdom Cloud Security 2021, to be held from 11th – 16th September. Designed to build practical cyber security skills that can be implemented immediately, the event will empower security professionals in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region with the knowledge and the expertise needed to protect organizations and their assets.

In a report released in March 2021, cyber security firm Kaspersky found Saudi Arabia experienced 7 million cyberattacks in just the first three months of 2021. The jump was in sync with the Saudi government’s announcement restricting office work and other activities. The country was also subjected to more than 22.5 million brute force attacks in 2020 on Windows computers running remote desktop protocols (RDPs). Meanwhile, a staggering 95% of Saudi businesses have experienced at least one cyber-attack.

“In this post-pandemic world, it has become increasingly critical for organizations in Saudi Arabia and the GCC to bring in more cyber security practitioners – or upskill existing cybersecurity teams – to keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape. SANS Kingdom Cloud Security 2021 will provide an immersive training experience, while imparting industry relevant and innovative content, alongside skills and techniques that will empower security professionals to defend organizations against breaches and future attacks, no matter how sophisticated they may be,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute.

At SANS Kingdom Cloud Security 2021, expert instructors and real-world practitioners will conduct live-streamed sessions to impart practical cyber security training. The event will have hands-on labs in a virtual environment and courses supported by electronic and printed books, including several that align with GIAC certifications.

The SEC488: Cloud Security Essentials (GCLD: GIAC Cloud Security Essentials) course will be conducted by Serge Borso, a leading cyber security expert, published author, President of the Denver Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) chapter, and founder and CEO of the cyber security consulting firm, SpyderSec. Through the course, Borso will prepare security professionals to advise and speak about a wide range of topics and help organization successfully navigate both the security challenges and opportunities presented by cloud services.

The second course, MGT516: Managing Security Vulnerabilities: Enterprise and Cloud, will be held by Jonathan Risto. With a career spanning over 20 years that has included working in network design, IP telephony, service development, security and project management, Risto has deep technical background. He will provides security professionals with the information they need to skilfully fight the VM battle. Learning is reinforced through lab exercises and the Cyber42 game that puts participants in the driver’s seat for the fictional Everything Corporation ("E-Corp"). MGT516 will also highlight why many organizations are still struggling with vulnerability management.

Professionals registering for the SANS Kingdom Cloud Security 2021 event will be eligible to join an exclusive NetWars Tournament, which is a suite of hands-on, interactive learning scenarios that enable participants at all skill levels to develop and master real-world, in-depth skills needed to excel. NetWars features cutting-edge challenges and compelling integrated storylines.

Participants will also be able to participate in SANS Summits, where they can elevate their knowledge, skills and industry connections. Summits bring together cybersecurity practitioners and leading experts to share and discuss case studies, lessons learned, new tools and innovative strategies.

Upcoming Event

SANS Institute will continue to build practical cyber security skills professionals can implement immediately, with the SANS Cyber Safari 2021. To be held from 24th to 29th October, this event will unfold in-person in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while simultaneously being live-streamed. The sessions include hands-on labs in a virtual environment, electronics and printed books, as well as courses that align with GIAC certifications.

SANS Cyber Safari 2021 will have classes taught in SANS’ unique In-Person Live Stream (IPLS) setting. This training modality allows for participants to come to the training venue and train in a dedicated classroom with live support from professional Teaching Assistants.