SANS Cyber Security Training Roadmap

April 2020 by SANS INSTITUTE

Explore the SANS training roadmap to find the right courses for your immediate cyber security skill development and for your long-term career goals. More than 60 courses deliver critical skills in the cyber defence operations, digital forensics, software development, and management practice areas of cyber security. Over 45 of these courses are available to study online with SANS OnDemand or Live Online training formats. SANS courses teach you cybersecurity skills you can use immediately, and GIAC Certifications verify your mastery in critical, specialized InfoSec domains.

This training roadmap has been created by SANS Institute.

>To view an interactive version of this Roadmap click here > To speak to someone about SANS training email Axelle Saim, Director France & Luxembourg, SANS Institute, EMEA : asaim@sans.org




