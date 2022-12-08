SANDSIV Announces New Strategic Partner with Nigerian IT Solutions Provider Treten Networks

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

SANDSIV announced it has entered into a new strategic partnership with Treten Networks Limited. The collaboration will expand SANDSIV’s presence in the African market while helping Treten further enhance its reputation as a top network and security solutions provider across the African continent.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Treten Networks is a customer-focused solutions provider that delivers state-of-the-art infrastructure, cybersecurity services, managed cloud services, and consulting services to its vast network of partners globally.

The partnership will pair SANDSIV’s customer experience expertise as an international provider of the most innovative VOC enterprise solution, sandsiv+, with Treten’s capabilities in IT solutions, services, consulting, and software development built for today’s increasingly demanding IT environment. Through this partnership, SANDSIV will help Treten drive better business outcomes through deep customer insights while both companies will expand and extend their services across the African market.

Since its founding in 2010, SANDSIV has earned a reputation for being a global leader in customer experiences. The firm won the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Award for Leadership in the European VoC Industry, recognized for its modern IT architecture that enables worldwide public and private cloud and on-premise deployments and seamless integrations with complex IT ecosystems, as well as its multi-language analytic capabilities for real-time sentiment analysis and topic detection.

SANDSIV has also been recognized by Software Reviews for its client-focused service excellence. Backed by its renowned reputation and industry awards, SANDSIV is steadily growing its partner ecosystem with skilled CX consultants, IT service providers, resellers, and technology vendors worldwide.