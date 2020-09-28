SAFE Identity and Kantara Initiative Announce Collaboration

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

SAFE Identity and Kantara Initiative announced a reciprocal agreement to endorse and support each other’s Trust Frameworks for Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and non-PKI domains together with their certified identity providers.

Kantara and SAFE Identity are dedicated to trusted digital identity management services and solutions, but they focus on different yet complementary assurance aspects and technologies. Kantara’s efforts are typically directed towards de jure standards conformity assessment, standardization, and non-PKI innovation that apply across multiple technologies. SAFE’s focus is expanding and standardizing the use of PKI-based credentials employed for identity, confidentiality and data integrity.

Non-PKI credential services assessed and approved under Kantara’s Trust Framework as Full Service or Full Service (technical) have the option to additionally display a SAFE Trust Mark and be listed on the SAFE Identity website. Equivalent PKI credential issuers tested and approved by SAFE will have the option to display a Kantara Trust Mark and be listed on the Kantara website.

This relationship also helps to solve a key dilemma with Trust Framework Providers: picking one. Through this collaboration, SAFE Identity and Kantara together offer relying parties more choice and flexibility in choosing identity providers they can depend on. Kantara offers service providers third party conformity assessment and assurance against its Classic and NIST 800-63-3 Classes of Approval under its Identity Assurance Trust Framework, amongst others. SAFE evaluates identity providers based on many of the same standards as Kantara which include requirements from the U.S. government Federal PKI, EU regulations and additional requirements determined by SAFE’s industry-led Policy Management Authority. Together, these organizations are creating trust, and helping to simplify the path towards more secure, authentic and interoperable digital credentials.