Rosenberger OSI provides high-quality cabling in Elmec

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Rosenberger Optical Solutions Infrastructure (Rosenberger OSI), manufacturer of innovative fiber optic cabling infrastructures in Europe, announces that high- quality cabling infrastructure has been successfully installed as part of an expansion of the server rooms in the Tier IV data center of Elmec Informatica S.p.a. in Varese (Italy). The result: scalable, agile and secure infrastructures.

Elmec is an Italian IT solution provider with more than 50 years of experience in supporting companies on their way to digitalization. Elmec's BR4 data center is one of the most important infrastructures for systems and technologies in Europe, with over 470 specialized technicians providing 24-hour support. The TIER IV certification ranks the data center as a top-class facility. It is thus extremely secure and offers a guaranteed availability of 99.995 percent with a maximum downtime of 0.4 hours per year.

Focus on modularity, scalability and flexibility

During the second half of 2019, Elmec completed the second room of the DC Tier IV. By their own account, the IT service provider opts only for state-of-the-art technologies, which are continuously and regularly updated. This enables the company to create one of the most important infrastructures in Italy for maximum computing power and reliability. According to Elmec, the technical solution from Rosenberger OSI fulfills the need for modularity, scalability and flexibility that is required for the project and its possible further developments. Fiber optic panel and OM4 fibers in use For this project, PreCONNECT® SMAP-G2 High Density (HD) fiber optic panels with high port density and pre-assembled LC-LC interconnect cables with single-mode and OM4 fiber were used. The installation was supplemented by the new cable management set with magnetic block. This ensures a functional and well-organized arrangement inside the rack, which also results in considerable space reductions compared to a conventional solution with horizontal cable managers.

Rosenberger OSI solution proves its worth on the market

Rosenberger OSI has simultaneously developed and launched a solution for an optical Ultra High Density (UHD) panel. In contrast to the panels already installed, this guarantees a potential expansion of 33 percent, which may proves useful for the further development of the Elmec data center. “The cooperation with Elmec is a further confirmation of our native data center solutions as far as we are concerned. Being selected by one of the most important Italian technology companies for IT services and the operator of one of the few Tier IV data centers is an important confirmation for us,” says Paolo Parabelli, Sales Manager Rosenberger OSI Italia.