Rosenberger OSI becomes partner of NTT Ltd.’s Technology Experience Lab in Frankfurt

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure, manufacturer of innovative fiber optic cabling infrastructures in Europe, announces that in October it entered into a partnership with the Frankfurt Technology Experience Lab of NTT Global Data Centers EMEA. The lab functions as a demo data center where components and solutions can be exhibited and tested live. “Through our partnership, we now also have the opportunity to invite our customers to the lab and present our solutions there. Furthermore, we can demonstrate practical examples of the use of our products in order to open up potential new fields of application,” says Klaus Friedrich, team leader Sales in the Sales & Marketing Process at Rosenberger OSI.

The Technology Experience Lab in Frankfurt is part of the global growth strategy of the data center provider NTT Global Data Centers EMEA. In the now 8 global labs, innovative solutions in the field of cloud technology are tested, from hybrid cloud scenarios to AI, IoT and more. Proof-of-Concept projects are successfully executed through the collaboration and support of a robust ecosystem of partners, suppliers and start-ups, including other departments within the NTT family.

Live presentation of practical use cases

For Rosenberger OSI, the focus of the partnership is on opening up new customer relationships and fields of application. To this end, the cabling expert can install and present its innovative products in the Frankfurt Lab. Furthermore, exclusive demonstrations are possible for customers, for example by means of live presentations using use cases, i.e. practical examples of the use of the solutions.

Exhibits and active test demonstrations in planning

In a first step, Rosenberger OSI will be present at the Lab Frankfurt with an overview of its own innovative and future-proof IT cabling solutions for the establishment and expansion of a future-oriented IT infrastructure. In a next step an extension to a concrete use case in the 400GbE range is planned. “Our customers can also actively test this in the laboratory environment. Our IT system house partners are also represented on site for this purpose,” says Klaus Friedrich.