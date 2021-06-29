Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity and YesWeHack enable faster, virtual patching of application vulnerabilities

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Web application firewalls (WAFs) are the most popular protection mechanism for securing applications in government and enterprise environments. However, owing to a lack of security expertise and time pressure, most users still lack mature and extensive application security processes. To close this security gap, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity and YesWeHack are collaborating to offer virtual patching based on the R&S®Web Application Firewall.

Shrinking time to close vulnerabilities

This innovative Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity and YesWeHack integration enables rapid, virtual patching of application vulnerabilities. The WAF quickly blocks the exploitation of a vulnerability, reducing the time sensitive data is exposed to potential attacks to hours not days. Once a vulnerability is detected by a YesWeHack ethical hacker, the report is assessed. The client can then ask and receive a virtual patch with the click of a button. The process is straightforward:

1. The client requests a patch for the vulnerability, directly through the vulnerability report interface, adding information and insight as necessary.

2. The request is acknowledged and examined by Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity. The client can review the status of the virtual patch throughout the process.

3. When the fix is available, the bug bounty program manager integrates it and provides it for testing to the hunter who identified the initial vulnerability.

4. The hunter confirms the bug cannot be reproduced or bypassed. If it passes the test, the client can immediately push forward with the DevSecOps pipeline.

5. Whatever the type of patch the client deploys, all actions are logged, which is very valuable in highly compliant environments.

The integration reduces the time services are exposed to threats from weeks to days, or even hours, allowing time for development and infrastructure teams to properly fix vulnerabilities. By seamlessly integrating the YesWeHack vulnerability management solution with R&S Web Application Firewall, customers save time and effort – they also dramatically reduce their exposure to risk.

Important requirements and policies are fulfilled

R&S Web Application Firewall protects mission-critical web applications, including existing legacy applications and custom APIs, from known and unknown attacks and is a security solution for enterprises and government agencies. It meets the specific requirements of development as well as infrastructure environments and security policies. The highly scalable solution can be deployed on-premises, in public clouds and in hybrid / multi-cloud environments.