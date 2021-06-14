Robust PTZ camera with 20x optical zoom for mission-critical applications

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications has launched AXIS Q6078-E PTZ Camera offering UHD 4K resolution with 20x zoom for outstanding video quality. It offers great overviews and detail with the clearest, sharpest colors.

This top-of-the-line PTZ camera comes with autotracking 2 with click and track functionality, as well as an orientation aid with dynamic overlays for active object tracking and quick orientation. It includes built-in cybersecurity features such as signed firmware and secure boot to guarantee that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensure only authorized firmware is installed. Additionally, a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that’s FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified ensures secure storage of all cryptographic keys and certificates so that they remain safe even in the event of a security breach.

Key features include:

• UHD 4K with 20x optical zoom

• Outstanding images with great detail

• AXIS Object Analytics

• Zipstream with support for H.264/H.265

• Built-in cybersecurity features

This outdoor camera complies with IP66/67, NEMA 4X, and IK10 ratings, making it resistant to dust, rain, snow, and impacts. Plus, arctic temperature control ensures startup from a frozen state and operation in temperatures ranging from -40 °C to 50 °C (-40 °F to 122 °F).