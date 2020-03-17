Rizikon Assurance to support one of the most famous names in British industry

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Cammell Laird for the use of Crossword’s secure Third-party Assurance platform, Rizikon Assurance, to assess and help manage risks within its extensive supply chain.

Cammell Laird was founded in 1828 and is based on the River Mersey in the Liverpool City Region on the west coast of Britain. The company’s Birkenhead site expands across 130 acres and includes four dry docks, a large modular construction hall and extensive covered workshops. It is also at the centre of a marine and engineering cluster with easy access to support services classification societies and port state authorities.

Today Cammell Laird is rapidly expanding as a cutting-edge engineering services specialist. Its highly skilled workforce and extensive world class facilities are used to support a broad range of sectors and projects.

Cammell Laird has continued to develop its capability in the marine sector and is a world leader specialising in military ship refit, commercial ship repair, upgrade and conversion and shipbuilding.

In addition, Cammell Laird looks to the future in its rapidly expanding Energy department for advanced modular manufacture and a cutting-edge research and development programme looking at the advantages of modern offsite manufacturing techniques across both the Civil Nuclear and Maritime industries.

Rizikon Assurance is a secure, encrypted portal used by organisations to assure their third parties and suppliers. It contains standard questionnaires on subjects such as cyber security, GDPR, supplier on-boarding, modern slavery and anti-bribery & corruption, and also supports the customer’s own question sets and scoring approaches giving their clients a single platform to get a 360-degree view of supply chain risk. It improves the scalability, security and auditability of third-party assurance and due diligence via automation, centralisation and encryption.

Sean Arrowsmith, Group Sales Director of Crossword, commented: “Crossword is delighted to be supplying its Third-party Assurance platform, Rizikon Assurance to one of the most famous names in British industry. Cammell Laird is an historic British company with an extensive supply chain. Using Rizikon Assurance to assess supply chain risks is further demonstration that Cammell Laird is committed to sustainable and responsible operation. We are excited to begin working in partnership with them as the they rapidly expand as a cutting-edge engineering services specialist.”