Riverbed Promotes Mena Migally to Regional Vice President for Middle East, Turkey and Africa

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed Technology announced the promotion of Mena Migally to Regional Vice President of Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), following a healthy annual growth in the Middle East through 2020 and to capitalize on opportunities arising from the accelerated pace of digital transformation in the region. The promotion positions Migally at the head of the company’s expanded regional operations as he will now lead the sales, technical, and channel teams to further strengthen Riverbed’s position as the leading provider of application acceleration and network performance management solutions that accelerate digital transformation and drive business performance in the new normal.

Migally has over 17 years of experience in the IT industry and has been a part of Riverbed’s regional team since 2014, serving in key sales and leadership positions. Having held responsibility for driving growth across the whole solution portfolio offered by the company, he has played a lead role in helping regional businesses modernize their hybrid networks to enhance performance, agility, and flexibility.

As he now takes responsibility for an expanded region, which includes Turkey and all of Africa, Migally will draw on this experience to help organizations at varying stages in their digital transformation journeys build the IT infrastructures they need to effectively migrate to the cloud and embrace disruptive technologies.

With countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa demonstrating a globally appreciable level of digital maturity, Migally intends to focus his sales team’s efforts on these markets. In line with this strategy, Migally grew Riverbed’s sales and pre-sales teams in the Middle East through 2020, and has also recently appointed sales professionals locally in Turkey and South Africa too. “These are countries that have been early adopters of technology and the numerous successes we’ve had empower us with the experience needed to help the wider segment of the market supercharge their innovation strategies,” explains Mena Migally, Regional Vice President of Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Research recently conducted by Riverbed indicates that business leaders in the UAE and Saudi Arabia expect that on average, 28% of their teams will work remotely after the pandemic. With Software-as-a-Service offerings being a key enabler of the remote workforce, Migally intends to grow the base of customers who utilize the company’s acceleration solutions – Riverbed SaaS Accelerator and Client Accelerator – as well as its end-to-end Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) solution.