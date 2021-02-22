Riverbed Promotes Brecht Seurinck to Vice President Channel Sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed announced the promotion of Brecht Seurinck to Vice President Channel Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In his new and expanded role, Seurinck will oversee Riverbed’s channel strategy across the region to maximize customer value and strengthen relationships with strategic partners. He will lead an outstanding channel sales team to drive growth and revenue through Riverbed’s channel ecosystem in 2021. Seurinck will report to Elie Dib, SVP, EMEA.

Seurinck is a channel and sales executive with more than 20 years of experience in leading direct sales teams across many geographical markets in the EMEA region. He joined Riverbed in 2014 in a senior channel management position spearheading one of Riverbed’s largest strategic partners globally, until transitioning into this new role. Prior to Riverbed, Seurinck held several sales leadership positions during his six year tenure at Ipanema Technologies, most recently as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. In his new role, he will also draw on his early business development experience at IT organisations including Vanco, Infonet, and Mobistar Corporate Solutions.

Seurinck will focus on developing a long-term EMEA channel strategy. As a crucial component of Riverbed’s partner program and portfolio, it will include building a dynamic partner and alliance ecosystem based on four key components – scale, influence, access and expertise. With Riverbed customers consuming technology in different ways, Seurinck will leverage the full potential of Riverbed’s partnerships and alliances to deliver more choices and innovative solutions across the EMEA region.

Seurinck will also have the responsibility to lead Riverbed’s continued focus on Service Providers, System Integrators and Alliances in EMEA this year, particularly strengthening the long-time strategic partnership with Microsoft. By working together collaboratively, Riverbed will be able to accelerate business-critical applications, ultimately improving business performance for customers. Furthermore, Seurinck will lead a new EMEA initiative, a centralised Inside Sales Representative function. This team will work very closely with our distributors and partners to drive new business opportunities in the market.