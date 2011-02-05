RiskIQ appoints Christophe Culine as CRO

January 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

RiskIQ announced the appointment of SaaS veteran Christophe Culine to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Culine will lead RiskIQ’s global sales expansion and oversee customer experience.

A distinguished growth expert, Culine draws upon more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and customer support leadership to build upon and accelerate RiskIQ’s growth. With a track record of joining early to mid-stage companies and growing their revenue to $300 million and beyond, Culine is a natural fit for RiskIQ as he takes leadership of the maturing Attack Surface Management category that is redefining Threat Intelligence and Vulnerability Management.

RiskIQ will leverage Culine’s wealth of sales leadership experience, including in channels, government, global sales, and business development at category-leading companies, such as Qualys and Fortinet. Most recently, Culine coached the team at Venafi from early-stage to mainstream adoption, delivering an astounding 1,600% growth over a short period.