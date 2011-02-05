Risk&Co has won a contract for securing Notre-Dame de Paris

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Museums and historical monuments trust Risk&Co’s services, based on exceptional French expertise, to assist them in securing their infrastructures thanks to a unique ability to implement advanced security systems. In these historic and protected national heritage sites, these systems must be integrated as discreetly as possible so as not to harm the harmony and history of the building and its works, while effectively protecting them from any type of threat.

Yoric Denis, Director of the Notre Dame de Paris Project at Risk&Co, explained that "Risk&Co’s design office has been very successful in the cultural sector due to its ability to support the integration of innovative security systems in a very specific and complex environment that requires respect for the works of art, the building and the decor. This is the reason why our company works with the greatest French cultural buildings such as the Louvre, the Château de Versailles, the Garnier Opera House, the Musée d’Orsay, the Eiffel Tower or the Musée de Cluny.... And now Notre-Dame de Paris”.

On the grounds of its successful experience with the Court of Justice of the European Union, Risk&Co has developed a methodology based on quality criteria and scenarios, adapted to the specific site, which the Group will apply to the Notre-Dame de Paris construction site over the next four years. The mission consists in supporting the companies responsible for operating the new security systems and assessing the quality of the site’s level of protection.

Risk&Co, a key player in the cultural sector with more than 15 renowned clients: The Louvre, the Château de Versailles, the Garnier Opera, the Orsay Museum, the Eiffel Tower, the Cluny National Museum of the Middle Ages, the Guimet Museum of Asian Arts, the Bastille Opera, the Air and Space Museum at Le Bourget, the City of Science and Industry, the National Museum of Natural History (Grande Galerie de l’Evolution, Museum of Man. ...), the National Museum of Prehistory, the Val de Grâce, the Cognacq Jay Museum, Notre Dame de Paris, the Museums of the City of Marseille (European Capital of Culture in 2013).