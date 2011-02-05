Search
Vulnérabilités

Ripple20 from IoT Cybersecurity CEO of Sternum

June 2020 by Natali Tshuva, CEO of Sternum

A collection of vulnerabilities labeled Ripple20 is affecting a vast array of critical IoT devices, including healthcare systems, power grids, smart home devices, and more.
Natali Tshuva, CEO of Israeli IoT cybersecurity company Sternum, offers commentary:

“We are certain that these kinds of vulnerabilities will continue to be discovered – it is inevitable. Manufacturers of all types of IoT devices across all industries are vulnerable to cyberattacks. This is due to their dependence on third party vendors that provide them with software, which, in many cases, is full of vulnerabilities. Most cybersecurity solutions are not effective in providing protection against the kinds of threats we are seeing now. It is time for a paradigm shift and for the adoption of innovative, on-device solutions that will secure IoT devices properly; it is quite evident that network-based solutions or agent-based protection are not effective.

A new breed of on-device IoT cybersecurity solutions is enabling protection of third party software, eliminating the dependence on other vendors’ coding practices, providing visibility into entire device fleets and preventing attacks in real time – including attacks that are able to bypass firewalls or utilize vulnerable libraries like Ripple20 did. This is the future of cybersecurity.”




