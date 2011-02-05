Rich Media, Security & Digital: predictions for 2020

January 2020 by William Bailhache, Regional Vice President for EMEA South, Alfresco

Rich content will overtake documents The phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words,” will hold especially true in 2020 as rich media content like videos and images become increasingly prevalent in modern businesses. How people consume information is drastically changing and is reflected in how they interact with organizations. We’ll see a huge increase in the exchange and sharing of rich media between businesses and customers to simplify and expedite their experiences. For example, customers sharing dash cam footage and a photograph of the damage to a car with an insurance agency following an accident. In 2020, expect that rich media will surpass all of the traditional content created to date, posing new challenges for how enterprises manage and regulate more complicated content.

Content will increase tenfold

With the rise of rich media and growing number of business applications, the amount of content will increase at least tenfold. As the volume increases, organizations will face a challenge in trying to understand the information they’re responsible for. Already, we’re seeing organizations unable to effectively grasp their vast content sources, an issue that will become a bigger concern as the content grows in volume and complexity.

Security

Enterprises will need to solve for dark data

Simply put, dark data is information, often personal information, that enterprises have, but don’t realize they have. Dark data encompasses unstructured data, which Gartner predicts will encompass 80% of all global data by 2022, and is often stored in silos, network file stores and unregulated tools across an organization. With new data regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, there will be an increased urgency for organizations to get a handle on their dark data. Until they do, I expect to see more organizations getting hit with serious fines for not protecting their information.

Blockchain will play a bigger role in privacy

Blockchain will become more pervasive for business applications. Within data privacy and security, there are countless applications that could benefit from blockchain. For example, a healthcare organization utilizing blockchain to manage the authentication of patient records. It removes the potential for human error and ensures a completely secure process.

Millennial preferences cause a growing IT issue

Younger workers are rejecting traditional enterprise technology in favor of their own tools. Many IT leaders are already concerned with the practice, often referred to as Shadow IT, and in the coming year, the issue will escalate to business leadership. Employees using rogue tools unvalidated by IT professionals puts the entire organization and its customers at risk. It’s an extremely important issue that shows no sign of improving as more young workers climb the corporate ladder.

Digital Enterprise

Hype technology will bring value The technologies that have previously delivered more hype than value will start to come to fruition. There will be a democratization of artificial intelligence technology, allowing more and more people to actually start driving significant business value from using the technology to solve business problems. Within the data space, AI will be critical in helping companies understand the information they have. Furthermore, it will dictate what information is valuable and what can be removed. No longer will organizations need to waste time, money and effort storing use less information ‘just in case’.

Digitization will start with process

Organizations making digital investments will increasingly start with process. The most valuable investments always directly connect to the customer. Thus, digital transformations should begin by evaluating the customer journey. What processes are part of that journey? And how can these be improved to provide exceptional experiences for the customer. That’s where the most valuable digital transformation will begin.

Democratization of technology

As new technologies, that were once complex - needing a data scientist to understand, become more accessible, there will be a democratization of these technologies. Consider the fact that there used to be typists when typewriters were the new, latest technologies. We’ll one day look at certain data science roles as we do typists. Employees across an organization will become more familiar and knowledgeable with artificial intelligence and machine learning so that very niche technology job roles will go the way of the typing pools of old.