Revolut customers fall victim to phishing attacks...again

May 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

Following the news that further phishing attacks have targeted customers of the popular online bank, Revolut, David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky has provided the following advice on how consumers can maintain their safety online.

“It is worrying to hear that cybercriminals are continuing to target the popular app-based bank, Revolut, following the first reports of malicious activity back in March. This is yet another reminder of how threat actors continue to target important areas of our lives, including banking, and how we should all exercise caution when clicking on unsecure links, even if they seem to be from trusted sources. Cybercriminals will stop at nothing to capitalise on opportunities to obtain valuable data from innocent people - including personal details, payment card information, and other information that can be used for criminal purposes.

“Individuals need to exercise extra caution when using their mobile device, as shortened URLs, which are often used because they are phone-friendly, can hide the fact that they lead to a risky site. Mobile bankers should avoid responding to unsolicited messages and should manually type in an URL themselves to ensure it is a genuine website.”