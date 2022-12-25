Research: ThreatModeler measures IT leaders’ confidence/frustration with tools

December 2022 by ThreatModeler

Key Survey Findings

• Enterprises today are dealing with ballooning security threats, increasingly complex architectures, and a lack of skilled workers to meet everyday needs.

o More than 67% of IT leaders agree that their team has found it difficult to keep their architectures resilient in face of increased IT/OT architecture complexity and rising threats.

o Even when aware of vulnerabilities, nearly 64% agree that their teams have found it difficult to prioritize which ones they should address first.

• ThreatModeler’s survey results show that enterprises are turning to automation and proactive technologies to reduce the burden on development and security teams amid the growing skills gap and ongoing labor shortage.

o More than 71% of IT leaders agree/strongly agree the labor and skills shortages have led their team to seek more automated solutions within the software development life cycle (SDLC).

o More than 66% of IT leaders agree/strongly agree that labor and skills challenges have led their team to seek solutions that identify architecture vulnerabilities earlier in the SDLC.

• Overall, most IT leaders are confident in their current security tools to detect vulnerabilities and prevent breaches efficiently and effectively, but confidence increases for those who leverage a threat modeling tool.

o Nearly 71% of IT leaders agree their current SDLC tools and processes efficiently and effectively detect vulnerabilities, but that number rises to over 86% for those who leverage a threat modeling tool.

o Nearly 79% of IT leaders are confident that their security tools are sufficient to prevent breaches, but that number rises to more than 87% for those who leverage threat modeling.

o 78% of IT leaders say their current security tools are efficient in terms of team resources (budget, labor, time), but that number rises to more than 86% for those who leverage threat modeling.

• Overall, IT leaders who adopt threat modeling tools are more likely to focus on proactive security and avoid the risky approach of aiming to quickly identify and mitigate zero-day threats.

o IT leaders who leverage threat modeling tools are 10% more likely to have a focus on finding tools that prevent vulnerabilities from making it to production when planning security budgets then IT leaders generally.

o IT leaders who leverage threat modeling tools are nearly 8% less likely to have a focus on finding tools that quickly identify and mitigate zero-day threats as they emerge when planning security budgets than IT leaders generally.