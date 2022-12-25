Research: ThreatModeler measures IT leaders’ confidence/frustration with tools
December 2022 by ThreatModeler
ThreatModeler released its complete survey findings that reveal key trends and pain points for IT leaders as they build and maintain secure and resilient architectures.
Key Survey Findings
• Enterprises today are dealing with ballooning security threats, increasingly complex architectures, and a lack of skilled workers to meet everyday needs.
o More than 67% of IT leaders agree that their team has found it difficult to keep their architectures resilient in face of increased IT/OT architecture complexity and rising threats.
o Even when aware of vulnerabilities, nearly 64% agree that their teams have found it difficult to prioritize which ones they should address first.
• ThreatModeler’s survey results show that enterprises are turning to automation and proactive technologies to reduce the burden on development and security teams amid the growing skills gap and ongoing labor shortage.
o More than 71% of IT leaders agree/strongly agree the labor and skills shortages have led their team to seek more automated solutions within the software development life cycle (SDLC).
o More than 66% of IT leaders agree/strongly agree that labor and skills challenges have led their team to seek solutions that identify architecture vulnerabilities earlier in the SDLC.
• Overall, most IT leaders are confident in their current security tools to detect vulnerabilities and prevent breaches efficiently and effectively, but confidence increases for those who leverage a threat modeling tool.
o Nearly 71% of IT leaders agree their current SDLC tools and processes efficiently and effectively detect vulnerabilities, but that number rises to over 86% for those who leverage a threat modeling tool.
o Nearly 79% of IT leaders are confident that their security tools are sufficient to prevent breaches, but that number rises to more than 87% for those who leverage threat modeling.
o 78% of IT leaders say their current security tools are efficient in terms of team resources (budget, labor, time), but that number rises to more than 86% for those who leverage threat modeling.
• Overall, IT leaders who adopt threat modeling tools are more likely to focus on proactive security and avoid the risky approach of aiming to quickly identify and mitigate zero-day threats.
o IT leaders who leverage threat modeling tools are 10% more likely to have a focus on finding tools that prevent vulnerabilities from making it to production when planning security budgets then IT leaders generally.
o IT leaders who leverage threat modeling tools are nearly 8% less likely to have a focus on finding tools that quickly identify and mitigate zero-day threats as they emerge when planning security budgets than IT leaders generally.