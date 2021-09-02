Renesas Reimagines Remote Design With Enhanced Lab on the Cloud Environment

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Cloud-Connected Lab Accelerates Board Configuration with Advanced New GUI and Testing for Voice, Mobile, and other Complex Applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that it has expanded its popular Lab on the Cloud environment to simplify the configuration and testing process and speed time to market. Renesas has enhanced its cloud-connected lab with new advanced GUI features and new design parameters that create a more engaging and ergonomic user experience, and offer designers greater configuration flexibility.

Lab on the Cloud enables customers to remotely access, configure, test, monitor, and measure Renesas solutions instantly 24/7 in a full-fledged, cloud-connected lab. It includes evaluation boards for popular devices, proof of concept boards from Renesas’ Winning Combinations, and other solutions from Renesas partners. Users can access the physical lab through a convenient PC-based GUI that instantly enables them to immediately begin configuring and testing designs without requiring a physical board in hand.

The new user-friendly GUI introduces new parameters for control and additional results for monitoring. The ergonomic lab layout, advanced features, and intuitive user interface make it easier for users to quickly navigate the environment. For instance, the centralized live camera feed gives users a live view of the complete lab setup and results, including the ability to zoom in and out on real-time testing and data capture readings.

Advanced implementations in test setups and control for voice recognition, mobile application, and power supply enable users to complete complex testing such as transient performance in just a few clicks of the mouse.

Renesas also added several new options for components such as the Renesas Femtoclock2 point-of-use timing devices, the smallest and lowest power <100fs clock generation and jitter attenuation solution available on the market. Providing customers with Lab On the Cloud accessibility makes testing these high-performance devices easier than ever, accelerating designs and ensuring that even the most stringent performance requirements are met. In addition, Renesas added several new sections to the Lab on the Cloud suite including timing, power supply, voice recognition and control, healthcare, safety and surveillance, industrial communication, and IEEE 1588/5G computing and communication.

Renesas has also introduced 14 popular evaluation boards to the Lab on the Cloud environment. The Renesas Lab on the Cloud now boasts 23 different boards addressing diversified application segments with a variety of devices.

The new boards are:

High efficiency IoT battery system

Industrial CAN Sensor Network

Voice Recognition Solutions

Capacitive Liquid Level Indicator

Multi-Purpose Air Quality Sensor Solution

Ultra-Low Power RE01 Voice recognition for IoT edge

FemtoClock2 Evaluation Kit

Surveillance Camera with CMOS Sensor

IEEE 1588 Solution

Household Smoke Detector

Simplified Contactless Thermometer

80V Dual Synchronous Buck Controller Evaluation Board

Super Capacitor Based Terminal Backup Power Supply

Flexible MCU-based 6-Channel Power Sequencer