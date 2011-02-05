Renesas Extends Support for Microsoft Azure RTOS

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that customers designing with all mainstream Renesas 32-bit MCU families now have access to Microsoft Azure Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) embedded development suite, including its powerful Azure IoT middleware. Azure RTOS is integrated and available out-of-box in the recently released Flexible Software Package (FSP) version 3.0 for the Renesas’ RA Family MCUs, and the Synergy Software Package (SSP) version 2.0 for Synergy MCUs. Azure RTOS support for Renesas’ RX Family is provided through the e2 studio integrated development environment.

Microsoft Azure RTOS includes Azure RTOS ThreadX, an advanced real-time operating system designed specifically for deeply embedded applications. Among the multiple benefits it provides are real-time multithreading, inter-thread communication and synchronization, and memory management. Azure RTOS ThreadX offers advanced features, including picokernel architecture, preemption-threshold, event chaining, and a rich set of system services.

In addition to Azure RTOS ThreadX, designers of RA, RX and Synergy applications will have access to the following middleware stacks:

• Azure RTOS FileX high-performance File Allocation Table (FAT)-compatible file system

• Azure RTOS GUIX embedded graphical user interface (GUI) application design environment

• Azure RTOS TraceX Windows-based analysis tool

• Azure RTOS NetX Duo industrial-grade dual IPv4 and IPv6 TCP/IP network stack

• Azure RTOS USBX high performance USB host and embedded stack

Later in 2021, Renesas will release cloud development platforms providing developers with a comprehensive framework to securely connect to and leverage the power of Azure IoT. These cloud platforms with feature a host of different connectivity options out-of-box, including Bluetooth®, Cellular, Ultra-wideband, and Wi-Fi 6/6e. These Azure Certified kits will be available through the Azure Device Catalog.