Renesas Appoints Andreas Hammer as Vice President of European Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the appointment of Andreas Hammer as Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit in Europe, effective October 1, 2020.

Andreas Hammer brings more than 20 years of sales experience to his new role. An esteemed leader in the semiconductor industry, Hammer has an extensive history of managing dynamic international sales organizations, successfully expanding strong business growth for several leading global and European semiconductor companies. He also has a robust background with analog, power, microcontroller and microprocessor devices for multiple segments, including automotive, industrial, IoT, telecommunication and consumer markets.

Hammer joins Renesas from KEMET Corporation, where he held the position of EMEA Vice President of Sales as well as Managing Director for KEMET Electronics GmbH. He previously held European sales leadership roles at Fairchild Semiconductor and was part of Fairchild’s global executive team. Before that, he held key management positions at Texas Instruments in Europe. Hammer holds a degree in Economical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences of Heilbronn, Germany.