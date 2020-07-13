Renaissance to announce they have been selected as Irish Distributor for Claroty

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Renaissance is delighted to announce they have been selected as Irish Distributor for the global leader in industrial cybersecurity - Claroty, delivering the industry’s broadest range of operational technology (OT) security controls in a single solution, thereby empowering enterprises to more easily and effectively reduce risks posed by increasing connectivity between OT and information technology (IT) networks.

Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. Encompassing its Continuous Threat Detection (CTD), Secure Remote Access (SRA), and Enterprise Management Console (EMC) systems, The Claroty Platform delivers comprehensive visibility, threat detection, vulnerability management, and triage & mitigation controls — all within a single, agentless solution. Unique to Claroty, SRA provides a single, secure and clientless interface through which all external users connect prior to performing software upgrades, periodic maintenance and other support activities on assets within OT networks. This is all enriched by the company’s award-winning OT security research department.

Renaissance has been a trusted partner to Irish resellers and their customers for over 30 years. They introduce new, cutting edge and industry leading Data Security and Compliance solutions into the Irish market and have helped introduce, in excess of 35 new security solutions over the past 5 years. Renaissance has built its reputation in the Irish market place, by offering leading edge market technologies, excellent pre/post sales service to its extensive network base, and an ongoing desire to bring added value to its customers.