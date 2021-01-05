Reliable thermal detection and visual verification in one bispectral camera

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications has launched AXIS Q8752-E, a bispectral PTZ camera featuring a thermal camera with 3x zoom for reliable detection and verification in all weather and light conditions, and a visual camera with 32x optical zoom for visual identification. A model with a 35 mm thermal lens is also available.

This top-of-the-line camera offers a ground-to-sky view with a tilt range of -90° to +45° and 360° infinite pan for fast camera repositioning and tracking of objects. It features Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) on both channels and smooth PTZ operation. With thermal palettes, it helps identify different heat sources emitting the same amount of thermal energy, making it easier and more efficient to interpret a scene.

It’s audio-ready and includes AXIS Motion Guard, AXIS Fence Guard, and AXIS Loitering Guard for proactive surveillance. Forensic WDR and Lightfinder 2.0 guarantee images with saturated colors and sharp details of moving objects even in challenging light or near darkness. Additionally, it’s packed with advanced security functionality to prevent unauthorized access and safeguard the system.

Key features include:

• Thermal and visual camera in one

• 360° infinite pan

• Dual Electronic Image Stabilization

• Signed firmware, secure boot, and TPM 2.0

• Thermal palettes

This robust, vandal-resistant camera can be connected using fiber optic cabling to overcome distance and bandwidth limitations. This allows the camera to be installed in out-of-the-way locations requiring fewer cables and connectors.